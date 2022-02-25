Ent Credit Union to Award $200K in Grants for Colorado Youth

Call for Applications Kicks-Off YES Program’s 22nd Year

Ent Credit Union is inviting Colorado nonprofits to apply online for a 2022 Youth Endowment Series (YES) grant by Friday, March 11. $200,000 in YES grants will be awarded statewide with winning submissions announced in early June.

Established in 2000, the Youth Endowment Series has awarded more than $1.6 million to nonprofits that help improve the lives of Colorado youth. Last year, 53 agencies or organizations received a YES grant. Applications are evaluated by a volunteer panel of Ent employees based on the organization’s general benefit to the community, potential ability to use the grant to obtain additional funds, and degree of current community support, among other criteria. Submissions may address any focus area pertinent to Colorado youth and organizations should request an amount consistent with the impact, reach, and expected expenses associated with their program.

With Ent’s recent growth across the Front Range, grant applications will be open to 501(c)(3) nonprofits who serve the entire state of Colorado or any of the individual communities Ent serves. A list of Ent service centers is available at ent.com.

“We know that the financial and emotional stress suffered by many individuals and organizations over the past couple of years continues to take its toll. We are hopeful that our annual YES grants will be able to help young people across Colorado,” said Annie Snead, Community Advocacy Partner. “Our team members continue to note that getting to participate as a panelist is one the most rewarding experiences in their career at Ent.”

Interested nonprofits can learn more and apply at Ent.com/YESGrants.

Founded in 1957, for the fourth consecutive year Ent, Colorado’s largest credit union is also ranked Colorado’s #1 credit union by Forbes. Ent, a not-for-profit financial, community-chartered credit union is committed to improving members’ financial quality of life with better rates, lower fees, and unparalleled products and services. With $8.5+ billion in assets, Ent serves more than 430,000 members at more than 45 convenient service centers across the Front Range. Ent is an Equal Housing Opportunity and Equal Opportunity Lender, insured by the NCUA. Visit Ent.com for more.