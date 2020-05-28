The Forks Restaurant in Livermore Is Back Open for Business

Just in time for Memorial Day, The Forks Mercantile’s restaurant in Livermore re-opened for business after closing due to statewide closures of restaurants as a result of COVID-19.

From their Facebook Page (on May 23):

Opening the Restaurant! Hey Guys! Just a quick update to let you know that we have been cleared to open the Restaurant. We will be open Sunday at Noon and Monday at 11:00. We ask that you wear a mask but can take it off to eat.

Hope to see you this weekend!