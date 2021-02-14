Former Genesis Personal Trainer Tim Anderson Launches Valor Elite Training

Local fitness expert Tim Anderson has launched online physical training and nutrition company Valor Elite Training to provide virtual health information and exercise.

Tim has organized the “Empty Your Pantry Food and Fund Drive” to celebrate and kickstart the introduction of his new company and to raise items and money for the Food Bank for Larimer County. The “Empty Your Pantry Food and Fund Drive” will run from Wednesday, February 10 through Friday, February 26, to raise $10,000 and 1,000 pounds of food.

“If there’s anything we all learned from this past year, it’s that life can change drastically in seconds,” said Tim. “When I heard of the challenges the Food Bank for Larimer Country was experiencing this year due to the pandemic, I just felt moved to do something,” Tim said.

The event is co-sponsored by i25Kia, providing a matching grant of $5,000, meaning that they will match every dollar donated up to $5,000. Mantooth Marketing & Events is also a co-sponsor of the event.

“To celebrate 25 years in business, we are using this event as one of our 25 acts of kindness in the community,” said Owner Connie Hanrahan. “There’s nothing we like more than supporting a new business and community project that helps so many,” Connie said.

Tim is mostly known as a former personal trainer at Genesis Health Club, previously known as Miramont Lifestyle Fitness. During Tim’s time spent there, totaling 22 years, he trained over 1,500 clients and was chosen among 50 Genesis locations in six states as ‘Personal Trainer of the Year’ for two years in a row.

“Supporting the Food Bank for Larimer County during this time of great need is exactly the type of community event i25Kia wants to be a part of,” said Rochelle. “We’re urging all to support this cause, and let’s make sure no family goes hungry tonight,” Rochelle said.

For more information regarding the “Empty Your Pantry Food and Fund Drive,” including donating, visit: classy.org/give/324176/#!/donation/checkout or call 970-412-2553