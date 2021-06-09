Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce Hosts Golf Classic

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to host the annual Golf Classic on August 2 at the Fort Collins Country Club, 1920 Country Club Road, in Fort Collins. The event will feature a 12:00 p.m. shotgun start. Players will have the opportunity to network with northern Colorado business owners and community members, win great prizes and enjoy outstanding food while experiencing course exclusivity during the half-day tournament.

“We are excited to get our members back together for this popular summer event,” said Kim Medina, Fort Collins Chamber Area Chamber Vice President of Development and Operations. “Our goal is to provide an opportunity for members to make new business connections all while enjoying friendly competition on the greens.”

The cost to golf is $170 per Chamber member and $190 per non-member with prices increasing by $50 on July 27. Registration is available at www.FortCollinsChamber.com or by calling (970) 482-3746.

Sponsorship and advertising opportunities are also available, ranging from $2,500 for a Gold Sponsorship to $250 for a Corporate Sponsorship or $100 for a Hole Sponsorship For more information about sponsorship opportunities, please contact Kim Medina at 970-482-3746 or by email at kmedina@fcchamber.org.

Current sponsors for the tournament include Gold Sponsors: Ent Credit Union, Lamar Advertising, Old Town Media, Stonescape Steel Roofing. Silver Sponsors: Beacon Construction, Brinkman Construction, Fort Collins Coloradoan/LOCALiQ, Keller Williams Realty Northern Colorado, Mantooth Marketing, Mosaic Employer Solutions. Beverage Cart Sponsor: Canvas Credit Union, Elevations Credit Union, Kaiser Permanente Golf Cart Sponsor: Colorado State University Book Store, The RamZone. Table Sponsors: Blue Federal Credit Union, North Forty News. Corporate Golf Sponsors: Banner Health, Columbine Health Systems, Elizabeth Hotel, Exodus Moving & Storage Inc., FirstBank of Northern Colorado, fnbo, Fort Collins Family Acupuncture, Gateway Mortgage, Plante Moran, UCHealth, WaterPik, Wells Fargo, Woodward.

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce is the leading membership-based organization in Northern Colorado, dedicated to helping businesses succeed. Investment in the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce puts members in contact with more than 1,100 business owners and managers in the market. For more than 100 years, the Fort Collins Area Chamber has influenced efforts to maintain and grow the business community in Fort Collins. For more information about the Chamber call (970) 482-3746 or visit www.FortCollinsChamber.com.