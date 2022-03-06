Fort Collins Chamber Announces Talent 2022 Summit

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced the 2022 Virtual Talent Summit on April 6 from 8:30 to 10:00 am.

This year’s theme: Re-Thinking the Way We Work, will offer the business community the opportunity to learn about current trends and actionable activities to attain, retain, and develop their workforce. The last two years have changed the world of work, and businesses need support for how to adapt for success in this new environment.

The Chamber is excited to announce in addition to the 2022 Virtual Talent Summit, the launch of Talent Series, to compliment the Summit. This ongoing series will provide more in-depth presentations, hands-on learning, and opportunities to expand knowledge around workforce issues. The Chamber continues to make sponsorship fulfillment a top priority in 2022.

For more information visit fortcollinschamber.com.