Fort Collins Chamber to Host 116th Annual Celebration

The Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 116th Annual Celebration tomorrow, Wednesday, March 3 from 9 am to 9:30 am to celebrate the success of the Fort Collins Chamber and the business community.

The event will be live-streamed and those attending will be able to view it from any personal device. The Chamber changed the annual event last year from a dinner to late-afternoon program followed by networking.

“The Chamber has been boots on the ground working for and helping the business community,” said Ann Hutchison, President & CEO of the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce. “While the environment was at times extremely challenging and frustrating, the partnerships and relationships we were able to pull together to benefit the entire business community and how businesses were able to March On, survive and, in some cases, prosper were impactful and resonating. It’s time to celebrate,” Ann said.

In the spirit of this year’s #MarchOn2021 theme, the Chamber will do as follows:

Celebrate 2020 Accomplishments,

Look ahead to 2021 Priorities and

Recognize individuals who had a great impact on the organization and the community at large, including presentation of the: 2020 Collins Award 2020 Valerie Arnold Volunteer of the Year Award 2020 Board and Local Legislative Alliance Committee Chair and Retiring Board Members



The Chamber will host this year’s event online so that attendees can join from all across Northern Colorado. The Chamber will additionally recognize the Collins Award Winner, the Chamber Board of Directors and newly named Valerie Arnold Volunteer of the Year.

Last year’s award winners including Lucia Liley with Liley Law Office, Deb Kelly with Independent Financial and Mat Dinsmore with Wilbur’s Total Beverage. There will also be an additional new award being announced at the end of the program for a recipient in 2022.

Registation for the 2021 Annual Celebration is complimentary courtesy of this year’s sponsors. This year’s sponsors are as follows:

Gold Sponsors: Coloradoan/LOCALiQ, Comcast, Elevations Credit Union & Woodward

Coloradoan/LOCALiQ, Comcast, Elevations Credit Union & Woodward Silver Sponsors: Flood and Peterson, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins & Western States Bank

Flood and Peterson, KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins & Western States Bank Bronze Sponsors : BizWest, Brinkman Construction, Brock & Co. CPAs, Cushman & Wakefield,

Jet Marketing, Markley Motors, NOSH NOCO, Platte River Power Authority and The Group, Inc.

BizWest, Brinkman Construction, Brock & Co. CPAs, Cushman & Wakefield, Jet Marketing, Markley Motors, NOSH NOCO, Platte River Power Authority and The Group, Inc. Event Sponsors: Banner Health, Blue Federal Credit Union, Canvas Credit Union, Columbine Health Systems, Ed Carroll Motor Company, Ent Credit Union, FNBO, & Water Pik.

For more information regarding the Fort Collins Area Chamber of Commerce, visit: www.FortCollinsChamber.com or call 970-482-3746 or to learn more about the 116th annual event, including where to register, visit: https://fortcollinschamber.com/events/signature-events/annual-celebration/