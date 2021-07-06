Fort Collins Design Firm Celebrates the Start of Three New Large Projects

The Neenan Company is kicking off three projects along the Front Range this month, including a middle school in Colorado Springs and commercial projects in Windsor and Fort Collins. This follows the company’s recent completion of an affordable housing project remodel in Longmont and demonstrates the company’s renewed focus on building community through design-build projects in Colorado.

“More than ever, we’re humbled with the opportunity to enhance our industry leadership in Colorado with our latest projects,” said David Shigekane, president of The Neenan Company. “It’s particularly meaningful to be able to do work close to home that strengthens the communities in which we live and work.”

Longmont

The Neenan Company recently completed the remodel of Parkville Apartments, a 73-unit affordable housing apartment community in Longmont. To support the high demand for affordable housing in northern Colorado, The Neenan Company worked in coordination with the construction management team for Thistle, the managing partner for the community. A nonprofit organization, Thistle develops, manages, and preserves permanently affordable rental and ownership homes in Boulder County. Located at 1050 16th Avenue, the six-building community was originally built in the 1970s. The Neenan Company delivered significant safety and modernization enhancements to the buildings, to meet the needs of today’s residents.

Windsor

Centennial Leasing & Sales’ new northern Colorado location is under construction, with The Neenan Company breaking ground on the project in March. Located at 4488 Highland Meadows Pkwy in Windsor, Colo., the auto broker is expanding its presence in northern Colorado with a 21,000-square-foot office and showroom. Planned for completion in the fall, the project will provide office space plus an indoor showroom to enhance the customer’s access to all vehicle makes and models.

Colorado Springs

The Neenan Company broke ground on Colorado Early Colleges’ (CEC) Colorado Springs middle school. The project is located at 4425 N. Chestnut, on CEC’s Colorado Springs campus where The Neenan Company completed a courtyard renovation at the high school in 2017. The 28,000-square-foot school will feature 10 classrooms, a STEM room, maker space, large meeting area for assembly or community meeting space, cafeteria and serving kitchen, plus secure connection to the campus’ courtyard. The middle school is planned to open in August. The project represents The Neenan Company’s eighth project with the state’s largest network of tuition-free, public charter schools.

Fort Collins

Construction is also underway on Elevations Credit Union’s new Harmony Road branch in Fort Collins. The replacement branch will allow Elevations to expand into a larger facility with drive-up teller services, located 1.2 miles east of its current location. The project will expand Elevations’ member services with more accessibility and space for members, plus additional office space for meetings with the credit union’s mortgage and finance professionals. The project is located at 2510 E. Harmony Road in The Villaggio shopping center, at the northeast corner of the Harmony Road and Snow Mesa Drive intersection. The Neenan Company is redeveloping the former bank facility site to deliver the 4,200-square-foot credit union with three drive-up lanes, a drive-up ATM, and a night deposit box. The Harmony branch marks Neenan’s 15th project with Elevations and is anticipated for completion this summer.

“We have had the same core team leading The Neenan Company’s projects with Elevations and their partners over the past seven years, totaling 15 projects. It means a great deal to continue this legacy work with our latest project,” said Michele Forrest, Bob Hosanna, and Bryan Eubank of The Neenan Company. “Each project is a collaborative effort that allows us to ensure every branch facility reflects the strength of the Elevations brand and delivers a consistent experience for its members. Knowing the Elevations model so intimately has enabled us to streamline the design-build process, and in turn, contribute to Elevations’ business model with timely and quality projects.”

The Neenan Company delivers each project with a collaborative, multi-disciplinary process known as archistruction to centralize the work of engineers, architects, designers, project managers, contractors, subcontractors, and tradespeople. The company is committed to fostering projects that support community improvement, generate economic vitality, and inspire people to be well, to learn, and to lead.

About The Neenan Company:

The Neenan Company strengthens and builds communities across the country with an integrated and entrepreneurial approach to design, construction, and development projects. The Colorado-based firm, founded in 1966, is a pioneer of the design-build model specializing in creating commercial, education, healthcare, and government facilities that generate economic vitality and inspire people to be well, to learn, and to lead. More information is available at www.neenan.com.