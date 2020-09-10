Fort Collins to Launch $1.5 Million Small Business Recovery Fund

The City of Fort Collins is launching a $1.5 million financial assistance program through Coronavirus Relief Federal funds to provide relief to businesses and nonprofits up to $7,500.

The application for the small business recovery fund will be open from Tuesday, September 8 through Wednesday, September 23. Additionally, the assistance will not be required to be repaid back.

There are two applications technical assistance events scheduled for Thursday, September 10 at 10 am and Monday, September 14 at 6 pm. Furthermore, these events will be available in Spanish.

“Our small businesses are giving it their all to manage the impacts of coronavirus related closures, mandates, and changes,” said Josh Birks, Economic Health Director for the City of Fort Collins. “Our intent is to leverage these federal resources through this fund to help cover expenditures incurred or that may be incurred as a result,” Josh said.

Eligibility for the program is as follows:

Physically located within the City of Fort Collins boundaries

2-20 employees (non-family)

Gross revenue under $2M

In operation since July 1, 2019

Active sales tax license

No unpaid code enforcement liens

Verifiable loss of income

Lawful presence

Fort Collins has received a total of $9 million in Coronavirus Relief Federal Funds and will use these funds to focus on City reimbursable expenditures, social and economic recovery form rental assistance and food security to business support. Also, Economic Health will also aid in supporting businesses by reinstating the Main Street Loan Fund program which engages with women and minority-owned businesses.

Economic Health will also support businesses through Coronavirus Relief Funds by reinstating the Main Street Loan Fund program that had been converted to an emergency relief loan fund program earlier this spring, a free de-escalation training for businesses and front-line staff, and adding capacity to engage with women and minority-owned businesses.

“Ultimately, if we can help ease some economic impacts, businesses can focus on keeping doors open and their workforce intact,” said Josh.

For more information including to see if a business is eligible, attend a technical assistance event, or to apply, visit: fcgov.com/business