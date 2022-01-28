Freddy’s New Concept Restaurant Grand Opening in Windsor

On Tuesday, January 25th, 2022 at 10:30 am in Windsor, FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD AND STEAKBURGERS celebrated the opening of its newest restaurant location. This beautifully new designed building is constructed at 435 E. Main Street at Eastpointe Plaza Shopping Center located at Main (Hwy 392) and Highway 257; just blocks from downtown Windsor. Freddy’s builder-of-choice, MCCAULEY Constructors, Inc. completed the new concept drive-thru prototype for the fast-casual restaurant franchise in January. This FREDDY’S fast-casual concept is one in a series of other new expansion projects FREDDY’S owner’ Mark Siffring is currently exploring along the Front Range. “We are honored and excited to be part of the Windsor community. From hosting classic car gatherings, community give-back events, and forming lasting relationships with local organizations, FREDDY’S will work to honor our commitments to Windsor” said Siffring. The public was welcomed to help celebrate the Grand Opening from 10:30 am through close.

Free Meal cards were handed out to Veterans, as veterans have always been an important part of the FREDDY’S family history, and FREDDY’S continues that legacy by honoring their service to our country with special offers, programs, and partnerships. Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order Steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning®, Vienna® Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce® and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day.

“We are humbled and proud to have been selected as part of the FREDDY’S FROZEN CUSTARD AND STEAKBURGERS team to build their new facilities. It is always a pleasure to partner with clients who are so community-focused. FREDDY’S has been delivering quality food and services here in Colorado for many years. MCCAULEY is fortunate to have earned the opportunity to help FREDDY’S expand, and continue to serve more of the community.” Said Leon McCauley, President, and Founder of MCCAULEY Constructors.

Founded in 2005, MCCAULEY Constructors is one of Colorado’s leading proven and professional design/build, commercial contractors, and developers. From pre-engineered metal buildings to office, retail, mixed-use, manufacturing facilities, university and K-12, parks, churches, storage, and medical/dental facilities. Learn more about McCauley Constructors at mccauleyconstructors.com, on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, or call 970-686-6300.