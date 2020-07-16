Free Backpacks to be Given Away at Cellular Plus

Verizon authorized retailer Cellular Plus will give away free backpacks Saturday, July 25 from 10 am to 12 pm in Fort Collins to give back to students in the community.

The free backpacks come as part of the Verizon-Cellular Plus Backpack to School program which incorporates its employees, customers, and vendor partners. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies to help as many families as possible.

“We are excited to be able to give back to our local community and help students kick off the school year with a brand-new backpack,” stated President, Adam Kimmet. “Although we are not sure what the school year will look like, we know there will be learning taking place and kids will need school supplies,” said Adam.

The program contains an internal employee donation program and is also accepting donations from guests in stores. Furthermore, donations will remain local so that each backpack donated at a specific location will be provided to children within that same area.

There is no purchase required in order to receive a backpack but children (one or more) must be present with an adult to receive their free backpack. Verizon-Cellular Plus team members who are involved in distributing the free backpacks will be wearing masks and gloves and will be following social distancing guidelines.

“We would like to help make it a little easier for families to afford these essential supplies so that students can start off the school year prepared and confident,” said Adam.

For more information regarding Cellular Plus, visit: Cellularplus.com