Free Car Wash for Veterans Hosted by Breeze Thru Car Wash

Locally-owned express car wash company Breeze Thru Car Wash has announced it is participating in the non-profit Grace For Vets annual initiative by providing free car washes to all veterans and service personnel on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, from 2:30 am to 7 pm to honor those who have served or are currently serving their country.

The free car wash for veterans will occur at each of Breeze Thru’s 11 locations across Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming, including two locations in Fort Collins, two in Loveland, one in Johnstown, two in Greeley, two in Longmont, and two in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Recent reports from the American Community Survey (ACS) conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau state that Breeze Thru’s service area is home to over 48,000 veterans.

“On Veterans Day, our mission is to honor those who have served or are currently serving our country with a free Breeze Thru car wash each year on November 11,” said John Agnew, founder and president of Breeze Thru. “Veterans sacrificed so much to defend our nation, and we owe them a huge debt of gratitude,” John said.

Breeze Thru has participated in the Grace For Vets program over the course of ten years since the year 2010, providing professional car washes for a cause that supports local veterans and its vision of preparing people for the future and providing for the community it services. The Grace For Vets program was founded in 2004 by Mike Mountz and has grown from several washes to several thousand located in four countries.

Mike was inducted into the International Carwash Association’s Hall of Fame in 2010. The program has provided over 347,000 free washes from more than 1,600 car wash companies at over 4,400 locations.

“Giving a free car wash on Veterans Day is Breeze Thru’s employees and management’s way of thanking and honoring them,” said John.

For more information regarding Breeze Thru Car Wash, visit: www.breezethrucarwash.com