Great Plates of Downtown Returns to Benefit Food Bank for Larimer County

Downtown Fort Collins’ award-winning dining promotion and fundraiser Great Plates of Downtown will return from Monday, March 1 through Sunday, March 14, for its sixteenth year to celebrate the downtown dining community.

Great Plates of Downtown features more than 35 restaurants offering breakfast, lunch, appetizer, and dinner specials for $25 in addition to three downtown dessert venues offering sweets for $2.50. 100 percent of donation proceeds collected during this community celebration will benefit the Food Bank of Larimer County as this has become the Food Bank’s largest external fundraiser, having raised more than $105,405 last year.

The Downtown Development Authority (DDA) launched the People Behind the Plates campaign on Monday, February 1, to showcase the chefs, servers, bartenders, owners, and managers who are dedicated and have infused their creativity with their passion into each meal they create and every drink they mix to keep the doors open and guests safe. NOSH NoCo has partnered with the DDA this year to feature Great Plates specials on their delivery platform in addition to having a donation option for customers to support the Food Bank.

“When our son was two-years-old, and I was pregnant with our daughter, my husband’s job barely covered the rent and utilities,” said Karin, a former Food Bank client. “We shopped at the Larimer County Food Bank twice a week, and it saved us,” Karin said.

The DDA has also committed to covering the fifteen percent NOSH NoCo restaurant commission fee up to $22,000 to support the restaurant community further. Since March of last year, the Food Bank has averaged 550 household visits per day, seeing an 82 percent increase in food distributed to partners within the community.

“This year marks the 16th year of Great Plates, and I am so excited that the Food Bank is once again part of this amazing promotion,” said Food Bank for Larimer County CEO Amy Pezzani. “But this year especially, I think it’s so important to support our local businesses and restaurants that make this community such a unique place to live,” Amy said.

Participating Restaurants are as follows:

“Great Plates is one of downtown’s greatest restaurant traditions, and we look forward to it every year,” said Ty Fulcher of Old Town Restaurant Group. “I invite everyone to come downtown this year, experience Great Plates, try out new and favorite restaurants, and ask how you can donate to help this outstanding community cause,” Ty said.

For more information regarding Great Plates of Downtown, including the full restaurant guide, visit: GreatPlatesOfDowntown.com or learn more about the Fort Collins Downtown Development Authority https://downtownfortcollins.org or for more on Food Bank for Larimer County, visit www.foodbanklarimer.org.