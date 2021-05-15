Greeley Stampede Foundation Awards $52,500 in Scholarships

Each year the Greeley Stampede Foundation awards scholarships to Northern Colorado high school seniors to support our community and students pursuing higher education. Since the Foundation began the program, more than $585,000 in scholarships have been awarded, with $52,500 this year.

Recipients were selected based on their outstanding academic results, school involvement, leadership in the community, and plans to further their education. The selected 2021 Greeley Stampede Foundation High School Academic Scholarship recipients represent 11 Weld County High Schools with each student receiving $2,500. The Foundation Board is proud to help these community-minded students build a bright future for themselves and, as a result, our community.

For the seventh year, one college-level rodeo scholarship was awarded based on academic results and competitive level with the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association. The 2021 recipient is Amanda Terrell who attends Northeastern Junior College and is pursuing a major in Agriculture Communications.

The 2021 recipients include:

 

Miranda Crisp
Eaton High School		 Phoenix Espinoza
University High School 		 Jolie Foslien
Greeley West High School		 Lanie Freeland
Greeley Central High School 
Dominic Gittlein
Fredrick High School		 Lily Helzer
Platte Valley High School 		 Robert Jones
Frontier Academy 		 Alexander Juenemann
Erie High School 
Graciela Leal
Roosevelt High School		 Will Loecke
Roosevelt High School		 Armando Maqueda Garcia
Greeley Central High School		 Lucas Moir
Greeley Central High School 
Colton Pettit
Highland High School 		 Aurora Rangel
Frederick High School 

 

 Bridget Ryan
Valley High School		 Jon Schmidt
Platte Valley  High School
Nydia Strohm Salazar
Northridge High School		 Owen teVelde

Erie High School

 

 Kate Timothy
Greeley West High School		 Jesiah Wight
Eaton High School 
Amanda Terrell
NJC CollegeRodeo Scholarship		    

From everyone at the Greeley Stampede and the Stampede Foundation, we congratulate the recipients of the 2021 Academic Scholarship.

ABOUT THE GREELEY STAMPEDE: The Greeley Stampede, a 501(c)4 nonprofit corporation, is Colorado’s premiere summer western celebration. 99thAnnual Greeley Stampede presented by JBS runs June 24-July 4. For more information about the Greeley Stampede visit www.greeleystampede.org.

