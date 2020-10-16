Home Improvements to Think About; Stone Coated Steel Versus Asphalt Shingles

Northern Colorado’s spring and summer hail presents new challenges for homeowners every year.

Asphalt shingles will be destroyed after a 1 3/4 inch is a 2-inch hail hit, depending on if they are a 30 year, or a 40 or 50-year impact resistant shingle. The impact knocks the protective layer of stones away, exposing the asphalt, filler, and fiber to our solar light and the elements.

In time each of these “hits” will become a hole in our roofing system allowing moisture in. This damages the property as well as allowing favorable conditions for the growth of mold.

The majority of hail striking along the front range of Colorado and Wyoming are 1.5 to 2.5 inches in size. That would mean that most of the time when hail hits a roof in our states it destroys the roof.

Then here we go again, more deductibles (as high as 5% of the value of the property), more headaches, and inconvenience. Stone Coated Steel can take a 2 3/4 to 3-inch hail hit — and keep ticking.

The roof may have a ding in it from this size hail depending on the velocity of the strike, but you won’t see it because of the non-reflective surface. The integrity will not be compromised for shedding water. Only a puncture or large tear will compromise this “shingle”(warranted for punctures from up to 2 1/2 inch hail).

In either case, if the shingle is compromised you replace the shingle, NOT the roof. Asphalt shingle costs anywhere from $350 to $800 a square installed depending on the quality of the shingles.

Premiums are rising, deductibles are rapidly rising (up to 5% of the value of the home) and storm event occurrence is increasing. Stone Coated Steel Roofing costs between $850 and $1,100 a square installed, however, it will not need to be replaced during that same period.

Not only will it be the LAST roof you put on your home but it will also save you money in the following:

Reduces insurance premiums (Up to 50%) Reduced energy bills for heating and cooling ( 20-38% savings) Savings on increased longevity of A/C and Furnaces because of reduced usage over time No more deductibles after each 1 3/4 to 2. 1/2 inch hail event. Increased property values (3-5%).



Stone Coated Steel is an intelligent answer to Northern Colorado’s hail susceptible areas.