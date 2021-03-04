How to Promote Your Law Firm

If you’re reading this article, there is no need to tell you about marketing’s importance. Marketing is the vessel through which you deliver your product to your target audience. Without promotion, you could have the greatest law firm in your town, and it would have no clients. To put it simply, it’s important to promote your law firm. The question is, how?

The answer is more complicated than you’d like. There are so many ways to promote your firm, and no guarantee that any of them will work for you. If you’re struggling with promotion, we’ve compiled some effective promotion tactics, from legal writing software to online ads.

Use your website

Your website is the face of your firm. Most people have made the switch from looking for goods and services in print to browsing the Internet. Your website needs to be your greatest, most skilled, and good-looking sales rep. Don’t cheap out here and invest some money in a professional website; it will pay off!

The user experience of your website needs to be as amazing as the experience of visiting you in your office. Many clients will first check your website before making an appointment, even if they heard about you from a trusted friend. The website should remove any shadow of doubt about your excellent services.

Focus on responsive design so that your content can be viewed from any device.

Make it look appealing and easy to navigate so your visitors don’t get lost in a sea of useless information and visuals.

Most importantly, make it easy to find . Implement an effective SEO strategy to improve your Google ranking and increase traffic.

Create content

Content involves anything you would publish on your website, blog, social media, and third-party websites, as well as in magazines and newspapers. Content is one of those things that can make a new client notice you and encourage an old client to keep coming back to you. With continual engagement from existing clients, you will become more accessible to new clients.

Start by creating a comprehensive profile of your target audience. What kind of content do they want to see? If your writing resonates with them, they will come back and bring their friends.

Add a blog to your website and post articles regularly to appear in more Google searches.

Social media accounts offer even more opportunities for promotion. Plus, social media marketing welcomes short content, which is easier to produce.

Guest posts on other websites offer a great opportunity for link building.

Use legal writing software to proofread your content with ease.

Email marketing

Encourage your website visitors to sign up for your newsletter. Don’t let them forget about you! Send out email updates about your firm and the industry regularly. You can include links to your blog to invite your clients back to your website. Software for lawyers is not limited to CRM tools, by the way. Use software for newsletters to keep track of how many recipients, in fact, open your email and click on the links.

Emails need to be packed with valuable content from start to finish.

Include your contact information at the bottom.

Include a call to action to invite your readers to purchase your services or visit the website.

Link any social media accounts you have.

Client referrals

Client referrals are the greatest real-life PR tool. When an influencer posts about a brand, the brand can expect a whole new clientele. Asking a client to mention your firm to their friends works similarly, though on a much smaller scale. In a sense, it’s even more effective. Ask yourself, who would you trust more, an influencer or a friend?

Before asking your client for referrals, build a strong relationship with them. You need to make sure they are satisfied with your services.

Use a CRM tool

If these promo tools are doing their job and generating leads, you need a good CRM tool to track all the prospects. CRM software helps you manage client inquiries and onboard new clients. In fact, it can take the onboarding process off your hands almost completely while you focus on other projects.

Use your CRM tool to monitor text messages, email marketing, phone calls , and any other lead generation channels and communication with clients.

Integrate the tool with other software for lawyers.

Final tips

The forms of promotion mentioned here are meant to get you started, but don’t limit yourself! There are social media ads, video content, events and conferences , and so many other channels you can explore.

Before you settle on some promotional tactics, come up with a marketing strategy . Having a clear plan in place will make it easier to track deliverables and ROI.

Most importantly, don’t neglect your product! Clients might come from the promo, but they stay for the quality .