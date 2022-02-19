Human Bean Northern Colorado Hosts Book Drive for Weld County School District 6

Human Bean Northern Colorado has partnered with the Assistance League® of Greeley to provide books to students to help them succeed in their educational journey. From February 20 through February 26 all Human Bean Northern Colorado locations will be hosting a book drive to collect new or gently used books for District 6 students in Weld County.

Customers who donate to the book drive will receive a free 20-ounce drink on the Human Bean Northern Colorado app. The app can be downloaded by searching The Human Bean in the App Store for iPhone or Android.

About the Assistance League® of Greeley: Assistance League® of Greeley is a volunteer service organization whose membership aspires to meet the challenging needs of individuals through community-based philanthropic programs in Greeley and Weld County. Their programs are designed to bring hope and encouragement to those who need it most. To learn more, visit www.algreeley.org or the ColoradoGives.org page.

About The Human Bean Northern Colorado: The Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004. Now with nine separate locations and one mobile coffee truck, The Human Bean has become known as the leading coffee drive-thru in northern Colorado.

For more information on The Human Bean’s community involvement, visit humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

The Human Bean, Coffee is Where We Start Locations:

6505 W 29 th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

405 E Main Street, Windsor, CO 80550

6180 E Crossroads Blvd, Loveland, CO 80538

2610 W. 10 th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3665 W. 10 th Street, Greeley, CO 80634

3310 23 rd Avenue, Evans, CO 80620

100 S. 2 nd Street, (Hwy 85) LaSalle, CO 80645

1822 S. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80525

821 N. College Avenue, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Coming soon to Wellington!