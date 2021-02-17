Deciding to quit your job can be life-changing and absolutely terrifying. It is one of the hardest decisions you can make, and once you have finally decided to take this step, you may be overwhelmed with emotions of excitement, fear, anticipation for what’s yet to come. It may feel like you have finally gotten the hard part over with. However, when it’s time to leave, it is anything but easy. When resigning from your job, there are so many things to keep in mind. You must also develop a strategy that will help you leave as smoothly as possible so that you won’t hinder the possibility of landing other jobs. To ensure that it’s the right way and the right time to leave, read through our article for important details to think about before resigning from work.

Inform Your Boss

Most jobs require a 2-week notice before your resignation date. While you may think that this is enough, it’s better to inform your boss about your resignation plans before making things official. Ensure that your manager is the first person to find out about your plans to quit; it’s not a good idea to wait for them to find out through office gossip. Think of a way to tell your manager that you will be leaving while remaining as respectful and as straight to the point as possible. Whether you decide to tell them why you want to leave is up to you. If you think that your manager may not react well to the situation, deliver your two-week notice and then follow it up with your resignation discussion. Ensure that your resignation notice is written professionally, tactful, and in the right format.

Last Paycheck

It’s important to consider and find out when you will be receiving your last paycheck. Not all companies automatically deliver the paycheck to resigning employees on their scheduled dates.

Many aspects, such as laws and organization policies, may be determinant factors when receiving your last paycheck. You may be paid for a certain period after leaving, on the regular date, or on your last working day. You can always file a legal complaint if you don’t receive the paycheck on the decided date.

Employee Benefits

Many people are often unaware that they may be entitled to employee benefits even after resigning. If your company provides a competitive benefits package and has over 20 employees, they may be required by law to resume your healthcare coverage. Oftentimes, you will have to pay the administrative fees, your share, along with your employer’s share of the premiums. It’s recommended that you compare different health insurance premiums and benefits to find the option that suits you the most.

Sick Pay and Unused Vacation

Like employee benefits, the organization may be entitled to pay you for unused vacations, paid time off, or sick time. It’s important to check with your employers and review all your unused sick days, unused vacations, and PTOs. Ensure that whatever your employer tells you and that your company policies align with the laws in your area.

References

When you apply for other jobs, they will most likely ask you why you resigned from the other job in the first place. They will want to know that you didn’t leave because you could not handle the job, failed at managing your time, or perhaps caused trouble with other employees. Before you resign, it’s important to consider the people who may give you positive feedback and reference. However, it’s necessary to make sure that the person who gave you the reference permits you to use it when applying for future jobs. Don’t forget to ask them if they are okay with being contacted, as well as their preferred method of contact and communication. You may also want to ask them to leave you a reference on employment and networking platforms such as LinkedIn. If you are in the position to do so, let them know that you would return the favor if ever needed.

Deciding to resign from your job, regardless of your reasons, is one of the hardest decisions you may have to make. Once you have finally decided to resign, it can feel liberating, and you may feel excited to leave on the spot. However, there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure that you get the most benefits and guarantee a smooth transitioning process.