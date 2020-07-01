Independent Philanthropic Organization Encourages Funding Requests  

By Steven Bonifazi

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado announced its annual competitive grant cycle will open Wednesday, July 1 in order to support local nonprofits.

Applications for the grant will be available for three weeks ending Wednesday, July 22 at 5 pm. Furthermore, the grants will only be given to 501(c)(3) charitable entities, educational institutions, churches, and municipalities.

Charitable organizations seeking financial help for work that benefits Berthoud, Estes Valley, or Loveland communities are encouraged to submit applications for consideration. Additionally, agencies located in Fort Collins may submit applications to said grantmaking communities when criteria are met.

The Community Foundation of Northern Colorado dispensed over $199,000 amongst nonprofit agencies serving Berthoud, Estes Valley, and Loveland residents.

For more information about applying for the grant, visit NoCoFoundation.org/nonprofits/grants or call 970- 488-1986.