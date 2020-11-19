Innosphere Ventures Fund Makes Seed Investment in Heads Up Health

Innosphere Ventures seed-stage venture capital fund has announced its investment in leading digital health analytics company Heads Up Health to compile further and organize complete medical histories.

Heads Up Health provides users and their healthcare providers the ability to see data they need to transform health outcomes through data from many sources such as wearables, genomics, labs, and electronic health records (EHR). Heads Up have also built a fully HIPPA compliant software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that is cloud-based and has a web and mobile application that practitioners and patients use to track goal progress and improve their health outcomes, having been implemented by over 30,000 users in over 60 countries worldwide.

“After we saw the Heads Up platform, we knew the company was perfectly positioned to lead the digital health analytics transformation and implement precision medicine with their world-class user interface and tools for patients and practitioners,” said John Smith, Innosphere Ventures collaborator who led the investment into Heads Up with the fund’s General Partners and will join Heads Up Health’s Board of Directors. “The Heads Up platform will play a major part in new care delivery models, including personalized predictive and preventive solutions for an individual’s health,” John said.

Heads Up aim to utilize the investment capital from Innosphere Ventures to put an accelerated growth plan, which consists of adding enterprise-level capabilities to the product, increasing remote patient monitoring (RPM) billing features, and enhancing mobile app features, and growing the sales team. Heads Up also adds new customers across a range of healthcare verticals such as functional, integrative, concierge medicine, direct primary care, dieticians and nutritionists, and even wellness coaches.

“We found the right partner in Innosphere Ventures; not only do they share our vision of the opportunity, but they bring an operator’s perspective and the network to help us lead the way,” said Dave Korsunsky, founder and CEO of Heads Up. “It’s no secret that healthcare is undergoing massive technological and regulatory change, and our team is dedicated to building the best health platform that puts the power of data at your fingertips so that individuals and healthcare professionals can better optimize health,” Dave said.

For more information regarding Heads Up Health, visit https://headsuphealth.com/ or for more information on The Innosphere Ventures Fund, visit: https://innosphereventures.org/ or call 970-817-4791