Innosphere Ventures Provides GelSana with Pre-Seed Investment

Colorado’s commercialization program and seed-stage venture capital fund Innosphere Ventures has announced their investment in startup company GelSana Therapeutics to accelerate GelSana’s product development plan.

“Innosphere has a long-standing partnership with the Colorado School of Mines Office of Research and Technology Transfer, and we’re excited to contribute to the growth of Melissa Krebs’ technology and company,” said Mike Freeman, Innosphere Ventures CEO and general partner who led the investment into GelSana. “Professor Krebs is an exceptional CEO and the kind of technical founder you want to invest in,” Mike said.

This investment comes as the first time Innosphere Ventures has invested in a technology developed at Colorado School of Mines. GelSana works to develop novel hydrogels that improve wound healing for diabetic ulcers as well as other wounds.

“Our products have shown they can significantly increase the number of patients that can completely heal their wounds,” said Melissa Krebs, founder, and CEO of GelSana and Associate Professor at Colorado School of Mines. “We started this company with a focus on resolving diabetic foot ulcers which pose serious health and financial burdens to those affected but believe the unique properties of our hydrogels may have broader applicability in wound healing,” Melissa said.

