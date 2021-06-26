Introducing PSD’s Timnath Middle-High School

Poudre School District has announced that the Board of Education voted to approve the name of the district’s new, under-construction school at the Prospect Site: Timnath Middle-High School.

Timnath Middle-High School is slated to open in August 2022, initially serving 6-8th graders and some high school grades (likely 9-10th graders). The 255,000 square-foot building will be located near Prospect Road and east of Interstate-25. As of May 2021, the project is projected to be on schedule and within budget.

The new Timnath Middle-High School will house a second district stadium at the athletics complex. Like French Field at Rocky Mountain High School, this stadium will host games for all PSD schools. The new school is also designed to have outdoor learning spaces; a performing arts area with a multitude of large windows to bring natural light into the cafeteria; and a culinary arts kitchen for students to practice baking, cooking, and food art.

Principal Jesse Morrill cannot wait to partner with the Timnath community to build a school together that will serve all students and become a proud reflection of the Town of Timnath and the surrounding area.

“It’s so exciting to be able to draw from the rich school history in Timnath as we open this new building. It is an honor to bring back the Timnath Cubs at the middle and high school level,” said Morrill. “Our first graduating class will get their diplomas 64 years after the last graduating class of Timnath High School, and that is unique.”

Timnath Mayor Mark Soukup echoed Morrill’s sentiments, saying he’s looking forward to the day where the town’s middle and high schoolers can go to school and participate in athletics in their own backyards.

“The new Timnath Middle-High School is another example of the vibrancy of our community. Having a school to call our own provides great value for Timnath families and acts as a point of pride for the entire town,” Soukup said. “It helps build a sense of community and contributes to the overall character of the town.”

For more information please visit www.psdschools.org/news/New-Prospect-School-Named.