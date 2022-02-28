Jeannine Truswell to Retire After 36 Years with United Way of Weld County

After over 36 years as head of the organization, Jeannine Truswell will soon retire from United Way of Weld County as its president and CEO. The retirement will occur at the end of 2022, following the recruitment and hiring of a new leader.

“I am very proud of all that United Way of Weld County has accomplished during my time as its president and CEO,” Jeannine Truswell reflected. “I have been blessed to serve our community and to work with amazing staff and partners, community leaders, volunteers, and donors. Together we have worked diligently to improve the lives of people in Weld County. The United Way’s role in bringing about community-wide solutions, focusing on outcomes, and responding to some of the most difficult and pressing challenges is essential to the well-being of our neighbors and in assuring we have strong communities throughout Weld County.”

“It hasn’t been an easy decision to retire. I passionately believe in the mission and work of our United Way,” added Truswell. “However, it is time to enjoy my husband, family, and friends more. I will get involved in our community in some way, but not until I’ve had time to clean some closets, take long walks, read more fiction and enjoy the mountains of Colorado and beaches in Florida much more than I am able to do now.”

When she became the United Way of Weld County chief executive in 1986, the organization was raising a little over $500,000; now it is a $4 to $5 million organization annually. During her tenure, Truswell led the organization to:

facilitate the Weld County Child Abuse Coalition;

coordinate the Weld County portion of the Olympic Torch relay for the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City;

found 211 Colorado @ UWWC, Life Stories Child and Family Advocacy (formerly A Kid’s Place) and Weld Project Connect;

bring Colorado Tutoring Corps to Weld County;

convene volunteers and partners to establish the Reading Great by 8 (formerly Promises for Children) and Weld’s Way Home community-wide efforts and related direct service programs;

lead with community partners the immediate response and long-term recovery efforts for the 2008 Windsor tornado, the 2013 northern Colorado floods, and the current COVID-19 pandemic; and

establish the Cornerstone Partner and Leaders in Giving programs.

Over time, Truswell has been recognized for her leadership in numerous ways, including being A Woman’s Place Outstanding Woman of Weld County, a BizWest Most-Influential Business Leader and Woman of Distinction, the CDHS Division of Youth Services Administrator of the Year, Greeley Area Realtor Association Citizen of the Year, the Longs Peak Council—Boy Scouts of America Weld Distinguished Citizen, and Partners’ Volunteer of the Year. She also received the Colorado Nonprofit Association Steve Graham Award for Building Nonprofit Capacity. Truswell has been a director on a number of nonprofit boards during her tenure and currently serves with BBB serving Northern Colorado and Wyoming, Colorado Children’s Campaign, and the El Pomar North Regional Council.

Looking ahead, Truswell continued, “United Way of Weld County is positioned well for this transition. We have an excellent board of directors and a highly-skilled, dedicated, and responsive professional staff. I am confident the next leader will be the right person to take our organization forward.”

The United Way board of directors is putting together a search committee that will soon begin a national search for the next president and CEO.

“We cannot express enough our deep gratitude to Jeannine for her steadfast leadership and everything she has given to make Weld County a better place for all. She will truly be missed,” shared Sara Seely, chairman of the United Way board of directors. “The board of directors is looking forward to celebrating Jeannine’s impact, legacy, and accomplishments while completing the robust process of hiring the organization’s next leader. This person will ensure United Way of Weld County remains a vital community leader and exceptional member of the United Way system.”