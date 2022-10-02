Jiffy Lube Franchise Enitor Enterprises Drives To Do More in Northern Colorado by Providing Support to The Matthews House

Jiffy Lube service centers in the Greater Denver area announce a fundraising initiative for local charity benefitting at-risk youth and families

Jiffy Lube locations in the Greater Denver area, owned and operated by franchise Enitor Enterprises, announce a fundraising initiative benefiting The Matthews House, a local nonprofit that serves at-risk youth and families in northern Colorado, by providing intergenerational programs that empower youth and families to shape positive futures for themselves and become successful contributors to their community.

“Our northern Colorado community is more than just a place to work, it’s our home. My wife and I began donating to The Matthews House last year when we recognized the need for resources such as Wi-Fi and enrichment programs for at-risk youth so they can continue learning and growing during the summer months,” said Pete Myers, owner, Enitor Enterprises, a Jiffy Lube Franchise. “The Matthews House provides the resources and support that this community needs to protect our youth – we hope you’ll join us in supporting this worthy cause.”

Enitor is raising funds for The Matthews House throughout the year, with a goal of raising more than $40,000 this year. Customers who visit one of the seven participating Enitor Jiffy Lube locations can purchase a package of three Jiffy Lube Signature Service Oil Changes at discounted rates ranging from $77.97 for three conventional oil changes to $197.97 for three full synthetic oil changes, with savings ranging from $87 to $105. Customers can apply for their first service at the time of purchase and utilize the remaining two certificates at a later date or share them with friends and family. For each package purchased, Jiffy Lube will donate $5 to The Matthews House to support the organization’s summer and year-round community programs.

Since its founding in 2005, The Matthews House has expanded to become the largest nonprofit in northern Colorado, serving over 300 families a year by building trusting relationships and providing resources to disrupt the cycles of poverty and abuse. In addition to year-round programs such as parent support groups, music enrichment programs, and experiential education opportunities, The Matthews House also offers a Summer Zone program for students ages 8-14. This program offers enrichment and structure for children and youth during the summer months when school is not available.

“Building a stronger community starts with our children and empowering all people to build their best future, eventually giving back to others in our community. We are thrilled to partner with Jiffy Lube to serve our youth and families and create a community of support and strength,” said Jenny from The Matthews House.

With more than 2,000 service centers across the U.S., Jiffy Lube and its franchisees have raised millions of dollars to help make a difference in the lives of others in their communities.

Visit JiffyLube.com to learn more about Jiffy Lube’s commitment to Drive To Do More and TheMatthewsHouse.org to learn more about The Matthews House’s mission.