Larimer County Moves to Level Three on State’s Dial Framework

January 5, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Business & Education 0
Photo by cottonbro from Pexels
Larimer County has been moved from Level 4 (Red) to Level 3 (Orange) on Colorado’s Dial framework yesterday, Monday, January 4 at 12 pm regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
All businesses within Larimer County can now open to the orange capacity. Businesses that have been certified for the Level Up program are required to wait to operate at yellow until the state has determined that they are eligible based on local metrics.
The time frame for that wait could be one to two weeks if the COVID-19 case count trends continue to remain at low numbers. Level Up will continue accepting applications and pre-certifying businesses, however, they will not be able to move to yellow until they are officially told that they can.

For more information regarding Larimer County moving to Level Three Orange, visit: https://www.larimer.org/safer-home-level-orange or to learn more about the Level Up program, including applying, visit: https://nocorecovers.com/larimer-level-up/ and https://www.larimer.org/health/communicable-disease/coronavirus-covid-19/level-program

