Loveland Public Library and Thompson School District Partnership Provides Materials and Services to Students

Thompson School District K-12 students will gain instant access to a full range of Loveland Public Library materials and services beginning Monday, October 5 to meet the ongoing needs of students and families coping with remote learning.

The access to materials and services comes as a partnership between Thompson School District and Loveland Public Library, aiming to aid students that are currently dealing with limited access to school library resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students can gain instant access to research databases and eBooks, physical library materials for checkout, and library computers and technology when typing their student ID into the Loveland Public Library’s online platforms and catalog.

Students will also be able to check out materials such as popular books, download articles, search educational databases including STEM topics and foreign languages, listen to audiobooks and music and take home Launchpad tablets, robotic kits, and even ukuleles through the program. Students can also use their school ID number from home to place holds on books, DVDs, CDs, and other physical items.

Students can go and pick up their items curbside or directly from hold shelves during the library’s business hours when they are notified that the requested items are ready. The library’s business hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 am to 6 pm and Friday and Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm.

The Loveland Public Library partners with organizations to support the community frequently, such as distributing Loveland Rotary KidsPak food bags offering grab-and-go Teen Activity Kits and outreach to community events and surrounding neighborhoods. Additionally, the library offers virtual programs, weekly online storytimes, study areas, design programming software, and much more.