Main Street to Present at Women of Wellington Event

Join the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, May 19 at 6 pm for Women of Wellington as they host Kallie Cooper, Executive Director of the Wellington CO Main Streets Program, and share “The Main Street Impact” with you.
Kallie will provide an introduction to the Main Street program and its impact on our local economy. The Main Street program promotes a vibrant downtown to local businesses, residents, and visitors to Wellington. This includes historic preservation, downtown beautification, hosting events, and downtown promotion. She will explore the partnerships within our community and how these partnerships provide our community with resources and ongoing local business support. Kallie will also share the current projects that Main Street is working on and how the community can get involved.
This is a free virtual event open to the public. Join for some laughter, sharing, and support for female business owners and entrepreneurs. The event will kick off by celebrating Historic Preservation Month with local Wellington history trivia and giveaways!
To join Wednesday’s event, visit wellingtonmainstreet.org/event/womenofwellington
Be sure to follow the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce @WellingtonAreaChamberOfCommerce) and the Wellington CO Main Street Program (@WellingtonMainStreet) on social media and online for information about upcoming events!
