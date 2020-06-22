Meridian Trust Honored with Five Diamond Awards

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union was recently honored with five Diamond Awards. The awards recognize outstanding marketing and business development achievements within the credit union industry.

The awards were presented by the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council, a national network comprised of over 1,200 credit union marketing and business development professionals.

“It’s an honor to bring recognition to some of the best-of-the-best in credit union marketing and business development,” said Amy McGraw, diamond awards chair and VP marketing/chief experience officer at Tropical Financial CU.

The team responsible for winning the awards is Meridian Trust’s in-house Marketing Department, consisting of Ed Beckmann, Chief Experience Officer, Shannon Helmuth, Assistant Marketing Manager, and Yinan Wang, Graphics Designer.

Awards given to Merdian Trust were for the categories “Cutting Edge”, “Multifaceted” and “Events”. The “Cutting Edge” award highlights Meridian Trust’s demonstration and execution for innovative marketing ideas, while the “Multifaceted” award acknowledges their reflection of a creative approach to marketing. Three of the five awards were for the category “Events”, given for the creation and execution of a special one-time event.

“We’re proud to be able to execute the organization’s goals at a high level and winning these five Diamond Awards is an outstanding recognition for us and a high honor,” said Beckmann.

For more information about Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, visit www.MyMeridianTrust.com.