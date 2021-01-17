Meridian Trust Opens New Branch in Cheyenne

January 17, 2021 Steven Bonifazi Business & Education 0
Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has opened its third branch in Cheyenne. The new branch is located at 1602 Prairie Avenue. Photo courtesy of Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union.

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has recently opened its third branch located at 1602 Prairie Avenue in Cheyenne, Wyoming to offer added convenience to the community.

The new Cheyenne North branch is located just north of the Frontier Mall and inside the shopping center with Lowe’s and Kohl’s. The branch will work to assist with new account openings, auto loans, mortgages and much more.

“Our design was to create a warm, welcoming space that reflects the spirit of community, where people feel comfortable establishing a new relationship with us or to continue experiencing our renowned personal service,” said Kim Withers, CEO of Meridian Trust.

The branch also features a lobby that incorporates an open floor plan and convenient drive-thru lanes that feature both ATMs and Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs). Meridian Trust is not hosting a traditional grand opening for the branch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the community are encouraged to visit the new branch and take advantage of a multitude of financial products and services. The health and safety of the community is Meridian Trust’s top priority as they will be following current social distancing and mask guidelines.

For more information regarding Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union, visit: www.MyMeridianTrust.com

Northern Colorado LiveMarket

Trivia Night - Tuesday, 1/19, 6pm

970-372-2780

by Sparge Brewing - 14 hours ago

Free Tax Planning Series Workshops

970-222-6783

by Level Up Financial Planning, LLC - 3 months ago

Coca Cola Bitcoins Of America #OurCluBDiscounts

josbtheonlinebartender.offersstreamblog@blogger.com

by The Spa's Secret BTC Agent's List Holder & Trainer - 4 months ago

View More

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply