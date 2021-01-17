Meridian Trust Opens New Branch in Cheyenne

Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union has recently opened its third branch located at 1602 Prairie Avenue in Cheyenne, Wyoming to offer added convenience to the community.

The new Cheyenne North branch is located just north of the Frontier Mall and inside the shopping center with Lowe’s and Kohl’s. The branch will work to assist with new account openings, auto loans, mortgages and much more.

“Our design was to create a warm, welcoming space that reflects the spirit of community, where people feel comfortable establishing a new relationship with us or to continue experiencing our renowned personal service,” said Kim Withers, CEO of Meridian Trust.

The branch also features a lobby that incorporates an open floor plan and convenient drive-thru lanes that feature both ATMs and Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs). Meridian Trust is not hosting a traditional grand opening for the branch due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the community are encouraged to visit the new branch and take advantage of a multitude of financial products and services. The health and safety of the community is Meridian Trust’s top priority as they will be following current social distancing and mask guidelines.