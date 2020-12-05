noosa yoghurt Launches “Full On” Grants Contest to Honor Colorado Educators

Premium yoghurt brand noosa yoghurt has launched the noosa “Full on Grants” Contest on Giving Tuesday, December 1 to honor and recognize the ways teachers across Colorado have gone above and beyond for their students and schools this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contest is a $20,000 fund that will provide educators statewide a platform to share their stories of how they have addressed this year’s unique challenges for a chance to win a grant. A total of ten teachers will be chosen and awarded a $2,000 grant to aid in funding more creative solutions to education in 2021.

“At noosa, we stand for living life full-on,” said Jason Vieth, Executive Vice President and General Manager at noosa yoghurt. “We dive in headfirst, with an uncompromising approach to innovation and life,” Jason said.

Teachers within the state can apply now through Friday, December 11, to participate in the grant contest and for the chance to win. Recipients will be notified by Tuesday, December 22, with grants being distributed in January 2021.

Requirements for entrants to be considered eligible for noosa Full on Grants are as follows:

Be currently active teachers (as of Dec. 1, 2020) for grades K-12 (at an accredited public or private educational institutions) in the state of Colorado (open to at-home educators/homeschooling parents in CO as well as long as they are certified or registered with the Colorado Dept. of Education) Note: Both full-time or part-time teachers can apply

Plan to be actively still teaching as of January 2021, ideally through the end of the 2020-2021 school year

Be able to provide proof of active certification or accreditation with the Colorado State Board of Education and proof that they are licensed educators in the state of Colorado

A panel of judges will review and score submissions according to the following 100-point scale:

The best example of bold, generous, “full on” efforts to go above and beyond in teaching: 75 points

Most creative use of grant funds: 25 points

noosa yoghurt is part of the Sovos Brands portfolio of one-of-a-kind brands in addition to Rao’s Homemade, Michael Angelo’s, and Birch Benders.

“To give back to our home state of Colorado, we want to reward educators who take that same approach to engaging, teaching, and inspiring our students every day,” said Jason. “The noosa Full on Grants Contest allows us to give back to our local community here in Colorado in a meaningful way that rewards our local educators who are truly going above and beyond,” Jason said.

For more information regarding noosa yoghurt, visit: www.noosayoghurt.com or to enter the contest or nominate a teacher, visit: www.noosayoghurt.com/fullongrants