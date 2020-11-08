Phase Three of City of Fort Collins Small Business Assistance Program Launched for Food and Beverage Businesses

The City of Fort Collins is inviting restaurants, bars, brewers, and additional food and beverage businesses to apply for the third phase of the Small Business Assistance Program, which launched Wednesday, November 4. It will be open until Wednesday, November 11, at 5 pm.

The Small Business Assistance Program consists of a $1.8 million financial assistance program made possible through Coronavirus Relief Federal funds to provide relief for businesses and nonprofits that have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The third phase of the program is specific to restaurants and bars.

The third Phase will allow restaurants and bars to apply for up to $5,000 if they meet the following criteria:

Are physically located within the City of Fort Collins boundaries

Have been in full operation since July 1, 2019

Have an active City of Fort Collins sales tax license

Have no unpaid code enforcement or tax liens

Have verifiable loss of income due to COVID closures and/or regulations

The owner has a lawful presence in the U.S.

Restaurants and bars which meet the above criteria can apply for assistance, which will not have to be repaid. The applications will be available in English and Spanish.

For more information regarding the third phase of the Small Business Assistance Program or to apply, visit: fcogv.com/business