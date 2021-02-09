Platte River Power Authority Offers Scholarships for Students in Electrical Energy Studies

Platte River Power Authority are encouraging students interested in pursuing careers in the electric energy industry to apply for their annual Roy J. Rohla Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is for $3,000 and is offered through the RMEL Foundation. Applications for the scholarship are due by Friday, February 26.

“We constantly look for ways to support the electric industry and improve our organization, and this scholarship helps support the next generation of energy professionals,” said Jason Frisbie, general manager and CEO of Platte River.

Applicants are required to be either a current high school senior, attending a four-year university or working toward an associate degree. Applicants additionally must have a permanent home address within Platte River’s four communities including Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont or Loveland.

Students who apply for the scholarship will also be added to the National Electric Energy Career Jump Start Directory. The applicants listing will then be shared with his or her permission with hundreds of RMEL member companies to lead to internship or employment opportunities within the industry.

The Platte River Power Authority and RMEL Foundation scholarship is named after Roy J. Rohla who was an electrical engineer and plant manager at Platte River’s Rawhide Energy Station for 20 years.