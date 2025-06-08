Polaris Educator Sarah Bayer Named Semifinalist for 2026 Colorado Teacher of the Year

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins science teacher recognized for leadership in outdoor education and community engagement

FORT COLLINS, CO – Sarah Bayer, a secondary science teacher at Polaris Expeditionary Learning School, has been named one of 22 semifinalists for the 2026 Colorado Teacher of the Year award by the Colorado Department of Education. Selected from a record-breaking pool of 419 applicants statewide, Bayer is the sole representative from the Poudre School District (PSD) to receive this honor.

With 24 years of teaching experience—13 of which were spent at Polaris—Bayer is renowned for her innovative approach to science education, integrating real-world applications and outdoor experiences into her curriculum. She has established PSD’s only Natural Resource and Outdoor Leadership Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathway, offering students hands-on learning opportunities in environmental science.

“Sarah is a lifelong learner, an exceptionally talented National Board Certified teacher who has launched the only Natural Resource and Outdoor Leadership CTE pathway in PSD,” said Polaris Principal Starr Hill. “Students thrive under her leadership—both in the classroom and in the field, where her high expectations of rigor and real-world applications of learning propel students toward their passions and future careers. But above all, Sarah is a wonderful human and crew member.”

Bayer’s teaching philosophy emphasizes inquiry-based learning and student-led exploration. She incorporates service-learning and original scientific research into her classes, encouraging students to engage deeply with scientific concepts and their applications.

“I am honored and privileged,” Bayer said of the recognition. “To me, it’s a testament to the community at Polaris.”

The semifinalists, announced on June 5, will advance to the next phase of the selection process, which includes additional application components and interviews with the selection committee by early July. Finalists will be announced in September, and the 2026 Colorado Teacher of the Year will be named in October. The winner will represent Colorado in the National Teacher of the Year competition and serve on the Commissioner’s Teachers Cabinet, acting as an ambassador for the teaching profession throughout the state.

For more information on the 2026 Colorado Teacher of the Year semifinalists, visit the Colorado Department of Education’s official announcement.

Source – Poudre School District