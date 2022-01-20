Poudre School District and CSU Delay Start Times on Thursday

Poudre School District Information

Poudre School District (PSD) schools will start two hours later than normal Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, due to continued poor road conditions. Here is what you can expect:

Bus pick-up times: Buses will pick up students at bus stops 2 hours later than the regular schedule. Road conditions may increase travel time for buses and students may have a longer wait time at bus stops.

Drop-off and arrival times: Students who walk to school, are dropped off or who drive should arrive 2 hours later than regular arrival times. Please do not arrive earlier.

Early Childhood Education programs: Morning sessions are canceled when the district does a two-hour delayed start. Afternoon sessions will start and end at normal times. Full-day sessions will operate on a two-hour delay.

Before- and after-school childcare: AlphaBEST will NOT be open for before-school care but will operate as normal for after-school services.

School dismissal times: Schools will dismiss students at normal times. Bus drop-off times in neighborhoods and parent pick-up times at schools will also be on a regular schedule.

Breakfast: Breakfast will not be served.

Futures Lab: All Futures Lab classes are canceled due to the delayed start and varied schedules at home high schools. The Lab campus will be open when high schools open, and teachers will be on-site and on-duty.

Students who take classes at Front Range Community College or Colorado State University should contact their instructors directly or refer to the respective institution’s website for information about FRCC and CSU schedules due to inclement weather.

The most-recent information is on the PSD website, at www.psdschools.org.

Colorado State University Information

CSU is opening on a late start on Thursday, Jan. 20. All in-person, hybrid and remote classes, labs, events, work activities and meetings scheduled to begin before 10 a.m. are canceled. All in-person, hybrid and remote classes, labs, events, work activities and meetings scheduled to start at or after 10 a.m. will be held at their normal times.

This late start applies to all Larimer County campuses.

This decision was based on information from weather forecasts for mid-morning tomorrow. In addition, Facilities crews will work overnight and early tomorrow morning to sand roads, sidewalks and parking lots. Starting late will provide them with additional time to address conditions on campuses.

Be careful when traveling to and around campuses; conditions should be much improved by late start, but some icy patches may remain.

If you feel you cannot travel to campuses safely, please contact your professors or supervisor to make arrangements.

Closure information is also available at safety.colostate.edu.

Information for faculty and staff

All regular employees who are scheduled to work are granted administrative leave for their normal work hours during this closure.

Temporary hourly and student employees are not eligible for paid leave during this closure.

Employees who are already on leave, such as on sick, annual or other leave, will not be paid additional administrative leave for the period of this closure.

Human Resources will message to supervisors and Human Resources community members within units with more information about how to manage leave for employees.

Employees with essential emergency duties

CSU employees with essential emergency duties should coordinate with their supervisors or directors to determine their work status and whether they need to report to work earlier than the late start as scheduled.

Human Resources will message to supervisors and Human Resources community members within units with more information about how to enter time for employees with essential emergency duties.

Employees with essential emergency duties include, but are not limited to, CSU Police, Facilities Management, Housing & Dining Services, Environmental Health Services, the Veterinary Teaching Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories.