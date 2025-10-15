Poudre Valley REA Returns $2 Million to Northern Colorado Members

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community-focused electric cooperative redistributes profits to residents and businesses across Larimer, Weld, and Boulder counties

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (October 14, 2025) — Thousands of Northern Colorado residents are seeing the benefits of cooperative power this fall as Poudre Valley REA (PVREA) distributes $2 million in previous profits back to its members. The not-for-profit electric co-op issued payments in September to current and former members who received service in 1994, 1995, 2006, or 2024.

“This payback highlights the remarkable value we provide to our members,” said PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth. “When paired with our consistently low rates, it shows how our cooperative model puts people before profit.”

As a member-owned cooperative, PVREA operates at cost — meaning that any excess revenue is returned to the people it serves, rather than to shareholders. Member credits are allocated annually based on each member’s individual electricity usage, representing their ownership stake in the co-op.

Wadsworth added that the program’s local impact extends well beyond individual refunds. “Our payback also brings tangible benefits to our communities by reinvesting funds into local businesses, school districts, and other organizations focused on serving PVREA’s members,” he said.

Current members received their payout as a bill credit or check, depending on the amount, while former members received mailed checks if their credit exceeded $50.

Learn more about PVREA’s member credit program at pvrea.coop/for-members/residential-services/member-credits.

Information provided by Poudre Valley REA.