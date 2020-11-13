Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association Announces Fifth Year of No Rate Increase

Locally-owned electric co-op Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association has announced no increases to their rates for 2021 for the fifth year in a row.

The no increase in rates for the fifth year makes Poudre Valley Rural Electric Association’s (PVREA) rates among the lowest statewide. PVREA services roughly 47,00 homes and businesses located within Boulder, Larimer, and Weld Counties, which are made up of many residential homes.

“Our ability to keep rates affordable and stable starts with the leadership and sound strategic direction of the Board of Directors and is carried out each day by our dedicated employee team,” said PVREA President and CEO Jeff Wadsworth. “We are doing everything we can to keep rates down now and in the future,” Jeff said.

PVREA has implemented technologies that increase the efficiency and effectiveness of procedures and operations relating to business, working with their power supplier Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association on a rate reduction process that aims to lower wholesale power rates by 2023. PVREA is a member-owned not-for-profit electric distribution.