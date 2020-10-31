Proposed 2021 Budget Released by Larimer County

Larimer County Manager Linda Hoffmann has released the Proposed Larimer County 2021 Budget on Thursday, October 15.

The Proposed 2021 Budget comes to $581.8 Million, which includes a Proposed Operating Budget for 2021 of $286.8 Million and a 2021 Capital Improvements Budget of $185.9 Million. The Revised 2020 budget is now $501.9 Million.

Residents are encouraged to provide input on the proposed 2021 budget as the Board of County Commissioners will host a virtual Budget Hearing this year on Thursday, October 29, at 6:30 pm as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The public is also encouraged to provide their priorities for the County Budget.

Highlights are as follows:

The operating budget enables the County to continue services at existing levels, with total costs declining by $2.8 million without resorting to layoffs or furloughs.

The Capital Budget continues to make significant investments to enable improved services in the future, including: $33 million to begin implementing the Ranch Master Plan, which will expand and improve facilities and services $29.3 million to continue the Jail Improvement project $22.6 million for construction of a behavioral health facility, funded through a voter-approved sales tax $20 million to expand facilities for alternatives to incarceration programs $19.8 million to begin constructing a new landfill and associated transfer station at the existing landfill site



The Budget Adoption Hearing will take place Friday, December 18 at 10 am at the Courthouse Offices Building, First Floor, 200 West Oak St., Fort Collins.

Residents can submit their own version of the 2021 budget based on their priorities for a variety of programs and services at https://larimer.org/Build-Your-Own-Budget

For more information regarding the Proposed 2021 Larimer County Budget, visit: https://www.larimer.org/budget/2021-proposed-budgetor or call 970-498-7017