Public Health Promoted through Grant Offerings

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced its Community Telework program to provide local governments and agencies, non-profits, associations and organizations grants for projects that promote public health amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grants come as part of the Can Do Colorado Community Challenge and builds on existing efforts offering healthy and safe transportation for employees who have the ability to work from home. Although private, for-profit organizations (e.g., contractors, suppliers, or consultants) are not eligible to apply, they can partner with qualified entities.

“We need to continue working together to promote public health and improve the economy for all Coloradans and this program is one way to help achieve that goal,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew.

The Community Telework program aims to build onto existing efforts made towards transportation demand management, providing information, incentives, resources, and support to entities that want to utilize available transportation options. Grants up to $5,000 will be used to offer to implement incentives and aid in promoting the best practices for teleworking as well as other creative opportunities in regards to social distancing.

“As we slowly transition from Safer at Home orders and move forward on initiatives to prevent a recurrence of COVID, these types of programs help build on other efforts to provide a variety of safe economic opportunities,” said Shoshana.