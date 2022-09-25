RBC Wealth Management – Greyrock Wealth Advisors Shows Support for Firefighters Through Raising Funds for Colorado Professional Fire Fighters Foundation

RBC Wealth Management – Greyrock Wealth Advisors has the utmost respect for first responders, especially firefighters, and recently showed their support in a tangible way.

On September 8 at Fox Acres Golf Club in Red Feather Lakes, the Fort Collins-based group of RBC Wealth Management advisors hosted their 6th Annual Greyrock Invitational Golf Tournament. This year’s event raised $9,000 for the nonprofit Colorado Professional Fire Fighters Foundation, whose mission is to provide aid and support to Colorado firefighters and their families who are victims of the tragedy.

RBC Wealth Management – Greyrock Wealth Advisors’ clients and invited firefighters spent a gorgeous day golfing while raising funds for this nonprofit organization. Funds raised will go directly to help widows/widowers and orphans whose everyday financial needs are sadly often overlooked.

“The company believes that wealth management is more than just managing investments,” says Jason Burkett, senior vice president, and financial advisor. “It’s about connecting resources to a purpose and making a difference in clients’ lives. We are also committed to using our talents and resources to make our community a better place.”