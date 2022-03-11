Rebekka Kinney Receives Qualfon’s CEO Highest Honor

Wellington’s Rebekka Kinney Received Qualfon’s CEO Highest Honor, the “Shining Star Award.”

Being a Shining Star – The highest honor. Qualfon established a recognition program in 2015 to recognize and honor those with the highest award you can receive from Qualfon. This award is called “CEO Shining Star Award” and is given to a recipient in front of the company’s leadership during the annual Qualfon summit. Qualfon’s mission is to “Be the best and make each person’s life better.” Mike Marrow Qualfon CEO stated “This individual truly exhibits living our mission. We look for people living the mission and exhibit the values and who do it all the time.”

Colorado resident and Qualfon veteran of 6 years Rebekka Kinney was awarded this prestigious award in January 2022. Rebekka manages business intelligence operations across the entire organization. Her recognition encompassed her ability to effectively manage a global team with personal care and compassion while responding to significant challenges including COVID response, typhoon Odette recovery, and health emergencies and loss events within her staff. Being able to make such an impact from the other side of the globe is amazing. Qualfon currently operates business in 7 countries with nearly 15,000 employees, when you are recognized in this way, by the company CEO and in front of hundreds of people it’s a big deal.

Nominations and vetting are completed by Qualfon’s CEO. Qualfon congratulates Rebekka and feels truly blessed by the difference she makes.