Red Feather Lakes Elementary School Receives $20,000 from Fox Acres Golf Club

The Fox Acres Golf Club has provided Red Feather Lakes Elementary School a check for $20,000 to support the school with funding for technology, books, supplies, teacher classrooms, and enrichment activities.

The funds come as proceeds from the Fox Acres Golf Club golf tournament fundraiser that was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 23. The fundraiser was rescheduled several times due to the Cameron Peak Fire and eventually became the “No Golf, No Tournament.”

The check was presented to Poudre School District Principle Tom Schachet by Fox Acres Golf Club Manager Donna Kennedy. Teachers and staff dressed in Halloween costumes and attended the presentation as well.

Participants, donors, and hole sponsors contributed all payments to the fundraiser. The event is now planned as an annual affair, with the next fundraising golf tournament scheduled for the Fall of 2021.

For more information regarding the Fox Acres Golf Club, visit www.golfclubatfoxacres.com or for more information on Red Feather Lakes Elementary School, visit: www.red.psdschools.org