Registration for Road Safety Program Now Open to Fort Collins-Area Business

Free training program to help small-to-medium size organizations build cultures of safety.

Together for Safer Roads (TSR) has announced registration is open for a free safety training program: FOCUS on Fleet Safety.

FOCUS on Fleet Safety is open to ten Fort Collins and surrounding-area fleets. The 8-week road safety training will help companies build safe and efficient operations through a combination of safety training, leadership development, and technology. Organizations will work with safety experts and have access to industry leaders to bring best practices to their organizations. TSR has also partnered with the City of Fort Collins to include the city’s ‘Bicycle Friendly Driver’ training in the FOCUS program.

Ideal FOCUS participants:

Small-to-medium size organizations with 2 to 100 vehicles (for-profits, non-profits, local businesses, community-based organizations)

Operate fleets with box trucks, vans, delivery trucks, full-sized pick-ups, flatbeds and

Other single unit vehicles (no tractor-trailers)

Have a strong desire to build and improve their safety culture

Registration is now open for an end-of-February program start and you’re asked to RSVP at bit.ly/3ohtXg3. All training will be done virtually.

TSR developed the FOCUS on Fleet Safety program in partnership with leaders in fleet safety, including many of the largest fleets on the road today. The program will help organizations go beyond compliance and share best practices from experienced fleet managers. It will help to create real and sustained changes that save lives on the road and create stronger organizations and communities.

Fort Collins’ Anheuser-Busch brewery, a leader in fleet safety, has committed funding to cover all expenses of the program; allowing 10 local organizations to go through the training for free.

For more information, please visit togetherforsaferroads.org