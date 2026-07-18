Rocky Mountain Equality Launches $10 Million Small Business Grant Program

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Funding opportunity offers grants of up to $100,000 for businesses, nonprofits, startups, and community organizations.

BOULDER, Colo. — Rocky Mountain Equality has announced a new $10 million Small Business Growth Grant Program to provide financial assistance to businesses, nonprofits, startups, and community organizations pursuing projects that advance economic growth, innovation, and community impact.

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The competitive grant program will award approximately 200 grants ranging from $25,000 to $100,000. Applications opened July 17 and will be accepted through 5 p.m. Eastern on Sept. 30, 2026.

According to Rocky Mountain Equality, the initiative is intended to help organizations launch innovative projects, expand business operations, strengthen communities, and create measurable economic or social benefits.

Eligible applicants include small businesses, merchant enterprises, nonprofit organizations, startups, educational institutions, healthcare providers, tribal organizations, research organizations, and local government entities. The organization also encourages applications from minority-owned, women-owned, veteran-owned, and other disadvantaged businesses where applicable.

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Applicants must demonstrate organizational capacity, financial responsibility, and the ability to successfully complete the proposed project. Required application materials may include a project description, an implementation timeline, a budget, an organizational profile, and documentation supporting the proposal.

Applications will be evaluated on eligibility, alignment with program objectives, project quality, organizational experience, financial management, budget justification, expected impact, and long-term sustainability.

Applicants may submit questions about the program through Aug. 15, 2026. Funding awards are expected to be announced by Dec. 15, 2026, with projects anticipated to begin Jan. 15, 2027.

Rocky Mountain Equality recommends that applicants review the complete Request for Proposal and submit applications through the organization’s official grant portal.

For more information, contact Executive Director Bruce Parker at [email protected] or visit www.rmequality.org.

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