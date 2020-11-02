Ron’s Equipment to Acquire Prospect Implement

Equipment dealer Ron’s Equipment Company Inc. has agreed to acquire farm equipment supplier Prospect Implement in Keenesburg on Sunday, November 1, to expand service to a second location.

Ron’s Equipment has been family owned and operated for over 35 years. Ron’s Equipment services Colorado and Wyoming and aims to make the company better equipped to provide the region’s agriculture industry with great equipment and product support at the new location.

“Both organizations have a long-standing history of providing high-quality and efficient equipment to those in the ag industry in the region,” said Tillie Peart of Ron’s Equipment. “Combined, Ron’s Equipment and Prospect Implement bring over 120 years of knowledge and expertise in farm equipment that allows our sales staff to act as consultants for our clients in helping them find the best piece of equipment for the job,” Tillie said.

Ron’s Equipment is an authorized AGCO dealer who sells Massey Ferguson and Hesston by Massey Ferguson hay and forage equipment. The organization also is the only authorized JCB dealer in Northern Colorado and Southern Wyoming, offering an array of used tractors and attachments.

Prospect Implement was an authorized AGCO dealer, and Ron’s Equipment looks forward to helping carry their legacy of excellent customer service. The new location has been a staple within the community since 1942.

“We have lived in these communities for more than three decades, and we strive to build long-lasting relationships with our customers,” said Tillie. “We are proud to offer more jobs for our community, especially as we navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Tillie said.

For more information regarding product offerings, store hours, locations, and contactless pickup and delivery options, visit: www.ronsequipment.com