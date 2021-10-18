Rotary Club of Fort Collins is Seeking Grant Applications

The Rotary Club of Fort Collins (RCFC) plans to award financial grants to deserving 501(c)(3) non-profit service organizations located in the Fort Collins area. Grants will be awarded in specific categories quarterly. For the third quarter of 2021, the category will be Health and Welfare Programs. They will begin accepting applications on the day of the Press Release, October 10, 2021. The application due date is November 26, 2021, and Grant awards will be made starting December 2021.

Complete details of the grant program, eligibility criteria, application requirements, grant categories, submission instructions, and submission dates for each category may be found at rotarycluboffortcollins.org.

The Community Grants Committee will favor innovative projects that address local needs and contain an active volunteer service opportunity for RCFC members. Please provide detailed information about any volunteer activities related to your grant application project so that we may consider the recruitment of Rotary Club of Fort Collins members as volunteers. Grants may be used for special projects or services that include capital items. Grants cannot be used to retire debt, for general operating expenses, assist specific individuals, or duplicate an established project in the community. Published materials related to a grant award project (magazines, flyers, brochures, booklets, etc.) should be imprinted with the Rotary International Gear Symbol logo to acknowledge support from the Rotary Club of Fort Collins. Organizations receiving grant awards will be asked to submit a grant award project report six months after the grant award. The Community Grants Committee will evaluate grant applications, select grant awardee(s), and will notify the Rotary Club of Fort Collins Board of Directors.

Completed applications for Health and Welfare Program Grants must be submitted in electronic pdf format by email to: grants@rotarycluboffortcollins.org by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021.

