Safe Routes to School Grants Now Avaliable

Grant applications from the Colorado Department of Transportation are now available to help fund projects that promote safe and accessible opportunities for K-8children to walk and bike to and from school.

The state’s Safe Routes to School program is going to distribute nearly $7 million for infrastructure and non-infrastructure projects. Additionally, those interested in applying are required to be a political subdivision of the state, including but not limited to schools and school districts, cities, counties, towns and local improvement districts.

Previously funded projects are as follows:

Construction of a pedestrian bridge along with enhanced bike and pedestrian improvements at Lyons Elementary and Lyons Middle/Senior High Schools

Improved intersections, sidewalks, curbing, and signage at Lincoln School of Science and Technology in Cañon City

Expansion of Walk and Roll-a-thon programs in Durango

“We understand there is a lot of uncertainty around how schools will look and operate during these evolving times,” said CSRTS Program Manager Melissa Trecoske Houghton. “Perhaps now more than ever, we see the significant impact of safe, accessible routes for students to travel to and from school,” Trecoske said.

In addition to SRTS, other grant opportunities are available from CDOT to help communities make improvements to their infrastructure during COVID-19 and over the long-term. The other grant opportunities are as follows:

Revitalizing Main Streets, which is providing funding to communities seeking to make creative modifications to state roadways or other public spaces as a way of promoting social distancing and economic activity.

CanDo Community Telework is building on existing transportation demand management efforts, providing information, incentives, resources, and support to entities that want to make the best possible use of available transportation options.

“Improvements like expanded sidewalks, bike and roll lanes, safe crossings and more may go beyond supporting students and their families with healthy options; they may even yield outdoor space for multiple purposes,” said Trecoske.

For more information regarding both programs, visit: https://www.codot.gov/programs/community-challenge