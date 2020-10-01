School of Rock to Hold Grand Opening of Fort Collins School

Performance-based music education leader School of Rock will hold a grand opening of its school in Fort Collins at 215 E. Foothills Pkwy STE 720 from 10 am to 3 pm Saturday, October 10.

The grand opening will consist of a ceremonial ribbon cutting, outdoor live music, food vendors, free trial lessons, and giveaways. There will be precautions in place regarding COVID-19 such as social distancing and a mask requirement for all in attendance.

Music fanatics Chuck and Donna Silber own School of Rock Fort Collins and have attended over 300 concerts together. After deciding they wanted to choose a location for School of Rock where it would thrive but also somewhere they wanted to love, they found Fort Collins.

“With its strong music culture, vibrant performance scene, and warm community vibe, we quickly fell in love with Fort Collins and knew that it would be the perfect place to open our School of Rock,” said Donna Silber, General Manager, and Co-Owner. “We see School of Rock not just as a business opportunity, but as a way to truly make a difference in both kids and adult lives,” Donna said.

School of Rock provides students of all ages unique music lesson experiences from guitar and singing lessons to drum, bass, and piano lessons. Furthermore, School of Rock students learn theory and techniques from artists including Pink Floyd, Led Zeppelin, and Frank Zappa.

Students across the globe have gained musical proficiency due to the school’s performance-based approach, with some students moving on to record deals and even larger platforms like American Idol, The Voice, and Broadway.

“Chuck and Donna Silber are exactly the type of people we look for to lead a School of Rock franchise,” said Rob Price, CEO of School of Rock. “I look forward to watching School of Rock Fort Collins grow as their students thrive,” Rob said.

For more information regarding School of Rock Fort Collins and its grand opening event, visit: https://locations.schoolofrock.com/FortCollins