Shop Local Initiative Promoted by Blue Federal Credit Union

Blue Federal Credit Union announced the first annual “Shop. Swipe. Win.” shop local initiative running from June through August in order to encourage members to spend locally and be rewarded for it.

“This is one of the most exciting initiatives Blue has done,” said Gaylene Dizmang, VP of Marketing for Blue Federal Credit Union.

In order to gain eligibility and one entry, members must simply use their debit cards anywhere in their community. Among the rewards up for grabs are a weekly $1,000 and a $5,000 prize awarded at the end of the summer.

So far, two members have already won, one of the members lives in Denver.

“While any purchase counts as an entry, we want to encourage our members to shop locally in their communities,” said Dizmang. “You can feel good about supporting local businesses and have a shot at some extra cash.”

To learn more about the Shop. Swipe. Win. shop local promotion, please visit bluefcu.com/swipe.