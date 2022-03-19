Talk with Elected Officials: PSD School Board’s Community Engagement Schedule

The Poudre School District Board of Education is hosting four community engagement sessions this spring. They are open to anyone to attend.

The in-person events are scheduled for:

6-7 pm, Tuesday, March 29, in the media center at Eyestone Elementary, 4000 Wilson Ave. in Wellington

5:30-6:30 pm, Tuesday, April 5, in the media center at Bauder Elementary, 2345 W. Prospect Road in Fort Collins

6-7 pm, Tuesday, April 19, in the media center at Linton Elementary, 4100 Caribou Drive in Fort Collins

These are the first in-person community conversations the board has hosted since before the start of the pandemic. They are designed to be casual spaces in which people can talk with one to two of the board members about their experiences, concerns, and hopes for PSD. Discussion is not limited to any particular topic. Attendees do not need to RSVP.

Requests for reasonable accommodations, made under the ADA, will be considered. Anyone seeking accommodations at these meetings must notify PSD Chief Equity and Academic Officer Marlena Gross-Taylor by email at mgrosstaylor@psdschools.org no later than 5 pm on the day prior to the meeting.

Those with questions may email board directors at boe@psdschools.org.