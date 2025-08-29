Technology is Transforming the Global Healthcare System

The healthcare technology (healthcare IT) market has grown at a remarkable pace over the past few years, transforming how care is accessed and delivered around the world.

According to a report from Towards Healthcare, the global healthcare IT market is now valued at $280 billion and is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 17.5 percent through 2034.

Electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine platforms, mobile health apps, and wearable devices that help to track vital signs are making care more accessible, coordinated, and cost-effective.

Patients can connect with medical professionals online and keep an eye on their health, which gives them greater control over their own well-being.

Digital healthcare is the future of the health sector, and with technology helping to lay a solid foundation, patients can now access smarter and safer care.

Why Telehealth is Important to the Global Healthcare Sector

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have become accustomed to virtual health. Many now prefer online appointments to visiting land-based medical facilities.

Telehealth has reduced the burden on healthcare systems around the world. Many of them are overworked, but telehealth eases the pressure by taking care of non-emergency situations, leaving healthcare workers to focus on issues that require hands-on expertise.

The idea behind virtual care was to create a system where patients can receive treatment from the comfort of their homes. It was set up to help enforce lockdown rules and reduce crowded waiting rooms during the height of the pandemic, but technology has taken things up a notch.

Aside from connecting with a specialist through video calls or secure messaging, there are several artificial intelligence (AI) tools that help medical professionals monitor their patients remotely.

Telehealth also cuts costs for both providers and patients, and ensures that people in rural or remote communities can access high-quality care with a minimum of fuss.

Telehealth is Booming in Australia

Australia was one of the first countries to invest heavily in telehealth during the pandemic and is now reaping the rewards.

When in-person visits became risky during the pandemic, the Australian government expanded Medicare-subsidised telehealth services.

Within months, millions of Australians were reaching out and connecting with their doctors and specialists through virtual consultations.

It covered everything from general practice to mental health and eventually became a cornerstone of the country’s healthcare system, delivering care safely, efficiently, and at scale.

Australia’s geography makes the adoption of telehealth a no-brainer. Nearly a third of Australians live in remote areas, where it can take hours of travelling to access medical help.

Telehealth has become a lifeline for these communities, and one of the biggest providers in the country is Hola Health.

This Hola Health review found that it offers on-demand services such as virtual consultations with a specialist, online prescriptions, and access to medical certificates.

Hola Health takes convenience and accessibility to the next level. For people in remote regions, it offers seamless access to top-class medical services.

The platform also caters to patients dealing with severe conditions and helps those suffering from mental health issues by giving them access to online therapy.

Colorado Takes a Personalised Approach to Telehealth

Colorado has harnessed digital technology to make healthcare more personalised.

The state has built a reputation for innovation in cutting-edge technology, payment reform, equity initiatives, and community partnerships.

Colorado received major funding through the State Innovation Model (SIM) in 2014, with the aim of integrating physical and behavioural health into a single, coordinated system.

The move paid off down the line, with Colorado now able to deliver integrated, tech-enabled care, which produces better results for patients.

Telehealth has amplified the process by providing new ways for residents to connect with doctors and specialists without unnecessary delays.

Providers such as CirrusMD have also helped to bridge the gap by offering patients on-demand messaging with physicians.

Colorado is also ahead of the curve in payment reform. The state has committed to shifting a significant portion of its Medicaid payments into value-based arrangements by 2025.

That means providers are now rewarded for the quality and results of their care rather than the number of services they deliver.