Tender Gifts Midwifery & Birth Center Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary of Birth Center

Organization Also to Celebrate the Opening of a New Community Center in Spring 2022

Tender Gifts Midwifery & Birth Center is excited to celebrate its one-year anniversary of opening Northern Colorado’s first full-service, freestanding birth center. Tender Gifts Birth Center, located at Jessup Farm, is a state-of-the-art facility with a team of midwives, doulas, and nurses offering prenatal care, labor & birth support, ultrasounds, newborn care, postpartum services, bereavement care, and women and family wellness in a caring, safe, and home-like environment.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Tender Gifts Midwifery & Birth Center has seen an increase in the number of women now considering out-of-hospital births, and their modern birth center is uniquely situated to serve clients looking for a safe birthing experience in a non-hospital setting; serving clients with flexible birthing options that are not available in a hospital setting.

Since the birth center opened, Tender Gifts Midwifery & Birth Center has assisted in the delivery of 130 babies and added 19 new team members.

Over the past year, Tender Gifts has been able to continue offering in-person events for both clients and non-clients, including a breastfeeding support group and prenatal classes. During a time when most hospital systems have either eliminated or switched to digital classes – Tender Gifts has been able to support the needs of women and the local community.

While doing so, owner, Althea Hrdlichka, found the need for this service and community support is significant – which led her to start the construction on a second Tender Gifts building, located across the street from their current location.

Owner Althea Hrdlichka said, “In a time that has been so crazy, we have discovered that the need for community has never been more important than now. That is why we are so excited about the opening of our new building. We plan to use the space for group meetings, classes, and to open it up to the community to offer their specialty classes. It’s our goal to use the space to create relationships in our Northern Colorado community.”

As Tender Gifts Midwifery & Birth Center heads into its second year of business, the construction of its second space in Northern Colorado is nearing completion. Tender Gifts Midwifery & Birth Center’s new building will serve as community space for classes, prenatal groups, an IV bar, and community meet-ups.

To celebrate their 1-year anniversary and the opening of this second space, Tender Gifts Midwifery & Birth Center hosted a celebratory event on Saturday, January 22nd, from 4-6 pm. Attendees were able to tour the Birth Center, talk to their staff, and enjoy free drinks and snacks. The general public was welcome to attend.